Soldier mom surprises her son, daughter at school

Sgt. Lacey Poltoratskiy surprised her 7th-grade daughter, JaiceyBelle Hunter, and kindergartner son, Daxton Hunter, at their schools in Hewitt, Texas, on Monday.
1:52 | 11/15/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Soldier mom surprises her son, daughter at school
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

