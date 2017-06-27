South Carolina parents shocked by their 14-pound newborn

More
South Carolina parents Arthur Keisler and Cindy Richmond were shocked by their 14-pound newborn, Colin.
0:50 | 06/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for South Carolina parents shocked by their 14-pound newborn
And new.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48306552,"title":"South Carolina parents shocked by their 14-pound newborn","duration":"0:50","description":"South Carolina parents Arthur Keisler and Cindy Richmond were shocked by their 14-pound newborn, Colin.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/south-carolina-parents-shocked-14-pound-newborn-48306552","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.