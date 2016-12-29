Stranger Leaves Christmas Gift for Toddler Near Father's Grave

Braxton Wells, 2, found the present at Glenwood Cemetery in Fort Payne, Alabama, on Dec. 25, just eight months after his dad, Cody Wells, 23, died in a car crash.
0:55 | 12/29/16

Transcript for Stranger Leaves Christmas Gift for Toddler Near Father's Grave
