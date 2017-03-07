Now Playing: Theater crowd cheers as Clintons enter

Now Playing: Gov. Christie lounges on a NJ state beach he shut down

Now Playing: Do Trump's anti-media tweets encourage violence?

Now Playing: Trump ramps up media war with CNN wrestling tweet

Now Playing: The Note: Trump's 'modern day presidential'

Now Playing: Trump tweets mock video, escalating attack on media

Now Playing: Ponnuru: Democrats and Republicans 'too far apart on underlying issues' for bipartisanship

Now Playing: Trump's tweet on CNN 'is an incitement to violence,' Ana Navarro says

Now Playing: 'No one would perceive that as a threat,' adviser says of Trump's CNN tweet

Now Playing: Gov. John Kasich on the Senate health care bill

Now Playing: Trump's tweets could put GOP agenda at risk

Now Playing: Trump continues his twitter war against 'Morning Joe' co-hosts

Now Playing: Kasich on Trump's tweets: 'The coarseness is not acceptable'

Now Playing: First lady on 'Morning Joe' host's comment about her

Now Playing: President Trump meets with South Korea's Moon Jae-in

Now Playing: President Trump scolds press during disorderly photo op

Now Playing: 'Morning Joe' hosts battle with Pres. Trump after his inflammatory tweets

Now Playing: Baker in gay wedding cake case explains why he's taking it to the Supreme Court

Now Playing: Kellyanne Conway reacts to Trump's 'Morning Joe' tweets