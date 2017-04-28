First-time dad uses amazing trick to calm his crying newborn daughter

More
When his 3-week-old daughter, Divina Eisenman, began crying, first-time father Daniel Eisenman started 'oming' to stop her cries. The trick worked immediately and was captured in this viral video.
0:41 | 04/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for First-time dad uses amazing trick to calm his crying newborn daughter
Her life. And CNN's. Room. She and I. When.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47091219,"title":"First-time dad uses amazing trick to calm his crying newborn daughter ","duration":"0:41","description":"When his 3-week-old daughter, Divina Eisenman, began crying, first-time father Daniel Eisenman started 'oming' to stop her cries. The trick worked immediately and was captured in this viral video.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/time-dad-amazing-trick-calm-crying-newborn-daughter-47091219","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.