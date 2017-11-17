Toddler trying to get a bite of her dad's potatoes is all of us

Liza Mohr of Camas, Washington, said her 2-year-old daughter Georgia will crawl into people's laps "with a devilish grin" and ask them for bites of their food.
0:51 | 11/17/17

Comments
Transcript for Toddler trying to get a bite of her dad's potatoes is all of us

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

