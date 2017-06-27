TSA agent finds 20-lb lobster in checked baggage

The crustacean was alive when a TSA screener agent at Boston Logan International Airport discovered it on Sunday.
0:31 | 06/27/17

Comments
Transcript for TSA agent finds 20-lb lobster in checked baggage
Believe it or not one of the most popular and users on mr. Graham is the TSA does because the agency posts a lot of strange things that people bring on planes but with underwent. A twenty pound live lobster found by a TSA agent at Boston's Logan Airport it was actually in their checked bag. The lobster was allowed to travel to its destination but that's good to know the TSA also recently posted this. Someone asked if they can bring. A banana shaped as a knife onboard the answer yes okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

