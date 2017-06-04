-
Now Playing: Beeping Easter Eggs Help Visually Impaired Kids
-
Now Playing: How to make the best Easter basket with slime eggs
-
Now Playing: How to make Ukrainian egg art
-
Now Playing: A look at Ukrainian Easter egg art
-
Now Playing: Syrian conflict explained: Simple questions for a complicated conflict
-
Now Playing: Trump says Syria chemical attack 'crossed many, many lines'
-
Now Playing: St. Petersburg honors bombing victims as investigation continues
-
Now Playing: Trump calls chemical attack in Syria 'an affront to humanity'
-
Now Playing: Hundreds march in Amsterdam to support beaten gay couple
-
Now Playing: British royals honor Westminster terror attack victims
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry honors Princess Diana's legacy in emotional speech about land mines
-
Now Playing: Swedish company implants microchips in employees
-
Now Playing: North Korea launches ballistic missile, US officials confirm
-
Now Playing: North Korea launches missile into Sea of Japan
-
Now Playing: Another suspected chemical attack is latest chapter in brutal Syrian conflict
-
Now Playing: Deadly chemical attack in Syria kills dozens
-
Now Playing: Russian spies tried to recruit Carter Page as an intel source
-
Now Playing: Caught on camera: Syrian airstrike before suspected chemical attack
-
Now Playing: Investigation into Russian subway attack continues
-
Now Playing: A look inside da Vinci's 15th century villa