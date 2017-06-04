A look at Ukrainian Easter egg art

More
ABC News' Charli James gives a look at pysanky, Ukrainian Easter eggs.
9:52 | 04/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A look at Ukrainian Easter egg art

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46625896,"title":"A look at Ukrainian Easter egg art","duration":"9:52","description":"ABC News' Charli James gives a look at pysanky, Ukrainian Easter eggs.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/ukrainian-easter-egg-art-46625896","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.