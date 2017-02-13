Valentine's Day by the numbers

More
Fifty-four percent of Americans are expected to celebrate Valentine's Day this year, with total spending expected to top $18.2 billion.
1:02 | 02/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Valentine's Day by the numbers
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45458449,"title":"Valentine's Day by the numbers ","duration":"1:02","description":"Fifty-four percent of Americans are expected to celebrate Valentine's Day this year, with total spending expected to top $18.2 billion.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/valentines-day-numbers-45458449","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.