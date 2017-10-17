-
Now Playing: Baby celebrates 1st birthday with 'creepy' Halloween cake smash
-
Now Playing: Woman carries sister's 'rainbow baby' after loss of twins
-
Now Playing: Meet a paddleboarding chicken in the Florida Keys
-
Now Playing: Dolphins swarm school of fish near Sydney
-
Now Playing: Kangaroos caught fighting on police camera
-
Now Playing: Mom-speed-dating video will leave you in stitches
-
Now Playing: Family poses for creepy, kooky 'Addams Family'-themed Halloween photo
-
Now Playing: Wedding for the man who proposed to 2 sisters at once
-
Now Playing: Makeup artists turns herself into horrifying monsters
-
Now Playing: Former street violin performer awarded music school scholarship
-
Now Playing: Man builds massive King Kong display in yard for Halloween
-
Now Playing: 13 'newlydeads' tie the knot in haunted HalloWedding event on Friday the 13th
-
Now Playing: Florida detective deals with 9-foot snake problem
-
Now Playing: Family photo shoot fail gets lots of laughs on internet
-
Now Playing: Forever 21, Taco Bell launch clothing fast-food fashion line
-
Now Playing: Dad makes sarcastic graveyard for trends that 'died' in 2017
-
Now Playing: Couple has friend serve as flower man with fanny packs at their wedding
-
Now Playing: Zoo animals get in the Halloween spirit
-
Now Playing: Bride and groom were born on same day in same hospital: 'We can't believe it'
-
Now Playing: How this 28-year-old accountant paid off his student loan debt in 3.5 years