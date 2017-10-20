6-week-old baby boy's smile will brighten your day

Cruz Muse was born six weeks ago during Hurricane Irma in Miami, Florida, and has a smile that's melting hearts. A video of his adorable grin has gone viral with more than a million views on Facebook.
0:38 | 10/20/17

Transcript for 6-week-old baby boy's smile will brighten your day
And I'm yeah. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

