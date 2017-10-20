6-week-old baby boy's smile will brighten your day More Cruz Muse was born six weeks ago during Hurricane Irma in Miami, Florida, and has a smile that's melting hearts. A video of his adorable grin has gone viral with more than a million views on Facebook. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for 6-week-old baby boy's smile will brighten your day And I'm yeah. I. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: 'Real Live:' Celebrities open up about body image in Hollywood

