Woman causes $200K of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie

A Woman taking a selfie caused about $200,000 worth of damage at an art exhibition in Los Angeles when she leaned on a plinth, knocking it over and causing a domino-style chain reaction.
0:39 | 07/14/17

Transcript for Woman causes $200K of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie
