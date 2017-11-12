Woman with breast cancer 'overwhelmed' by breast milk donations

More
Jackie Holscher, 33, was diagnosed with breast cancer just weeks after giving birth to her third child.
0:43 | 12/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman with breast cancer 'overwhelmed' by breast milk donations
It. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51717811,"title":"Woman with breast cancer 'overwhelmed' by breast milk donations","duration":"0:43","description":"Jackie Holscher, 33, was diagnosed with breast cancer just weeks after giving birth to her third child.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/woman-breast-cancer-overwhelmed-breast-milk-donations-51717811","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.