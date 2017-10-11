Woman delivers her own child on way to hospital

More
Shannon Geise, 31, of Phoenix, Arizona, unexpectedly welcomed her baby boy while driving herself to the hospital.
0:48 | 11/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman delivers her own child on way to hospital
It's okay coming your writing on here and I'm at somebody else driving home. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51069601,"title":"Woman delivers her own child on way to hospital","duration":"0:48","description":"Shannon Geise, 31, of Phoenix, Arizona, unexpectedly welcomed her baby boy while driving herself to the hospital.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/woman-delivers-child-hospital-51069601","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.