Woman engaged after wearing her engagement ring hidden in a necklace for a year

Terry, of Tasmania, Australia, proposed to his girlfriend, Anna, after hiding her engagement ring in a necklace. Anna had no idea about the hidden ring until he popped the question.
1:52 | 05/14/17

Transcript for Woman engaged after wearing her engagement ring hidden in a necklace for a year
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

