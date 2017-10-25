Woman thanks Home Depot employee who paid for son's wheelchair costume supplies

More
Aimee Mcilroy of Wake Forest, North Carolina, publicly thanked Valerie Baker on Facebook, after Baker footed the bill for nearly $100 worth of materials.
0:46 | 10/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman thanks Home Depot employee who paid for son's wheelchair costume supplies
My parents are trying to find different pains. To make Jack costs down and by the time we got that and she took something that is fair hand look at apple and tired. It helps me to help our help us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50714239,"title":"Woman thanks Home Depot employee who paid for son's wheelchair costume supplies","duration":"0:46","description":"Aimee Mcilroy of Wake Forest, North Carolina, publicly thanked Valerie Baker on Facebook, after Baker footed the bill for nearly $100 worth of materials. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/woman-home-depot-employee-paid-sons-wheelchair-costume-50714239","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.