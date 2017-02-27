Woman reunited with wedding gown after tornado destroys home

More
Russell Repkie of Athens, Tennessee, returned the garment to Denise Ferguson on Feb. 25, three months after a tornado destroyed her house.
0:43 | 02/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman reunited with wedding gown after tornado destroys home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45781931,"title":"Woman reunited with wedding gown after tornado destroys home","duration":"0:43","description":"Russell Repkie of Athens, Tennessee, returned the garment to Denise Ferguson on Feb. 25, three months after a tornado destroyed her house.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/woman-reunited-wedding-gown-tornado-destroys-home-45781931","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.