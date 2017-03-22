WWII veteran gets 100th birthday surprise

More
James Lindsey, of Vancleave, Mississippi, was honored on his 100th birthday with a surprise parade.
0:43 | 03/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for WWII veteran gets 100th birthday surprise
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46309712,"title":"WWII veteran gets 100th birthday surprise","duration":"0:43","description":"James Lindsey, of Vancleave, Mississippi, was honored on his 100th birthday with a surprise parade.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/wwii-veteran-100th-birthday-surprise-46309712","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.