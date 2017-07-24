4-year-old gets emotional during stepmom's vows

Senior Airman Emily Leehan recited heartfelt vows to her stepson Gage at her wedding, evoking tears and a close hug from the boy as they shared the emotional moment.
1:11 | 07/24/17

