9-year-old with terminal cancer asks for cards to celebrate last Christmas

More
Jacob Thompson of Maine is fighting stage 4 neuroblastoma at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland.
0:40 | 11/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 9-year-old with terminal cancer asks for cards to celebrate last Christmas
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50917504,"title":"9-year-old with terminal cancer asks for cards to celebrate last Christmas","duration":"0:40","description":"Jacob Thompson of Maine is fighting stage 4 neuroblastoma at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/year-terminal-cancer-asks-cards-celebrate-christmas-50917504","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.