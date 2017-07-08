Yorkshire terrier gets the royal treatment in luxurious bath

Maria Lopez of Vancouver, Canada, told ABC News she spoils her Yorkshire terrier, Diesel Minnie. Lopez, 33, recorded the pooch's Sunday bath time ritual in a now viral video.
0:35 | 08/07/17

Transcript for Yorkshire terrier gets the royal treatment in luxurious bath
