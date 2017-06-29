Vogue magazine's top summer swimwear trends

Make a splash this summer at the pool or beach with on-trend swimwear styles approved by Vogue magazine.

Vogue magazine Accessories Director Selby Drummond appeared live on "Good Morning America" today to share some of the hottest summer bathing suit trends, along with tips for how to style swimwear everywhere for different occasions. Read on for Drummond's expert tips in her own words to make you a standout.

You really can have it all when it comes to swimsuits this summer -- a flattering look that’s on trend, versatile, and works for your budget. Whether you are investing in a classic bathing suit or looking for a steal to update your vacation wardrobe, Drummond writes, here are the trends and tips to consider as you head to the beach.

1. The One-Piece

This is the hottest trend right now in swimwear, as designers are updating the classic swim piece into a variety of options that can be flattering for any body type. The one-piece is perfect when you know you’ll be doing plenty of beach activities, especially when you want to look chic and flirty without baring it all.

I recommend finding a great shape that feel comfortable in—halter neck, sporty, spaghetti strap, contoured -- at any price point in solid, neutral colors, so you can wear for seasons without a pattern or print dating the look or fighting how you might update it. Think of your one piece as a blank canvas, and have fun creating different looks with accessories and styling.

Paraiso???????? A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 23, 2016 at 5:44pm PST

Birthday Vacation Throwback A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 28, 2016 at 12:00pm PDT

2. The High-Waisted Bikini

Another big trend right now, the high-waisted two piece, is a secret weapon for flattering your figure. It elongates the legs, defines the waist, balances out bigger shoulders or chest, and adds coverage behind.

To further flatter your figure and accentuate the waistline, try a wrap skirt, which provides the perfect fit and that perfect A-line shape.

When shopping for a one-piece, I recommend choosing a bottom that hits just at or below your belly button -- you want to make sure the look is exaggerated enough to create that 50s style. Choosing a top with a added detail and substance -- like a ruffled strap or a front tie -- helps balance out the proportion of a high-waisted bottom, or add a wide-brimmed hat or earrings to draw the focus upwards.

3. Wear your bathing suit day-to-night

Don’t be afraid to wear your favorite swimsuit off the beach as well! One of my favorite tricks for packing light and getting the most out of my summer wardrobe is turning a swimsuit into a bodysuit, or paring the top of a bikini with pants or a skirt, and wearing it out at night. We tried a ruffled, off the shoulder bathing suit top from J.Crew for extra glamour that looks great on the beach or at the restaurant. Try a one-piece under a shear dress.

You can follow Selby Drummond on Instagram and visit Vogue.com for more swimwear trends.