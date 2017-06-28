Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay's style secrets

This season's “The Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay opened up about her personal style -- which has captivated viewers all season -- in an interview with "Good Morning America" today, in which she gave fans a behind the scenes glimpse into her closet and dressing room.

"I'm kind of like, my own girl," Lindsay told ABC News. "I have a little different style ... I am a tomboy and I like to change it up."

"I would love to wear sweats, with a heel," said the bachelorette, who will be sporting more than 100 outfits this season.

While she loves leather and dressing like a tomboy, when she realized the amount of sequined outfits she wore this season, she said, "I guess I am a little bit more girly than I like to admit.”

Lindsay cites Victoria Beckham as her style inspiration, and added that she’s not afraid to take risks with her clothes. "My questions is always, 'Is it different?'" she asks.

Lindsay revealed that her signature accessories are rings, and she likes to wear "as many as my hands could hold."

Lindsay's style in action on "The Bachelorette," Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.