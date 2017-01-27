The Atlanta Falcons' Andy Levitre will have his biggest fan watching from the stands in Houston at Super Bowl 51.

Lily Gene Levitre was born at 12:07 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2017. Levitre's wife Katie gave birth just hours after witnessing the team's NFC playoff win against Seattle.

"We got the clearance from her pediatrician to bring her so I am going to keep her bundled up next to me and we are going to head to Houston," Katie Levitre, 26, told ABC News. "We'll definitely tell her she's a playoff baby and hoping soon she's a Super Bowl baby. Everybody on the team says she's a good luck charm, so we are hoping to keep that up."

On Jan. 14, Levitre was on her way to Atlanta's Georgia Dome with her mother when she began to have contractions.

"I was well aware I was in labor, but I thought it was going to be a day or two, so I didn't panic at the beginning," Levitre said. "When we got to the game [the contractions] started to ramp up a bit. By the end of the game, I couldn't take anymore."

Katie Levitre

Levitre said she texted a football staffer to let him know she was in labor, but asked to keep the message from Andy so it would not "break" his focus, she said.

After the game, Levitre met her husband at home before leaving for Atlanta Medical Center.

About two hours later, Lily came into the world, weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces.

"She's perfect and healthy and she's been quite the joy since," Levitre said of her daughter.

After the 44-21 win over the Green Bay Packers, Falcons' head coach Dan Quinn praised Katie Levitre's dedication by presenting her with the game ball.

Andy Levitre told ABC affiliate WSB-TV in Atlanta that he has two special goals for 2017.

"I had written that I want to be standing up on the stage with the Super Bowl trophy in one hand and my newborn daughter in my other hand," he said.

Levitre might get his wish. The New England Patriots take on the Falcons at Houston's NRG Stadium on Feb. 5.