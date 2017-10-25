This woman doesn't mess around with her Halloween nail art

Oct 25, 2017, 3:16 PM ET
PHOTO: Nichole Herrera of Corpus Christi, Texas, went viral with this Halloween-themed glow-in-the-dark manicure.Nichole Herrera
Nichole Herrera of Corpus Christi, Texas, went viral with this Halloween-themed glow-in-the-dark manicure.

This woman isn’t messing around with her Halloween nail art.

Interested in Halloween?

Add Halloween as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Halloween news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Halloween
Add Interest

Nichole Herrera, a manicurist at Artistic Nails in Corpus Christi, Texas, has gained overnight fame for her insanely elaborate glow-in-the-dark “The Nightmare Before Christmas”-themed nail art.

PHOTO: Nichole Herrera of Corpus Christi, Texas, went viral with this Halloween-themed glow-in-the-dark manicure.Nichole Herrera
Nichole Herrera of Corpus Christi, Texas, went viral with this Halloween-themed glow-in-the-dark manicure.

When she first started doing nails, “they were horrid,” Herrera, 29, told ABC News.

“They were really bad, but I just kept practicing,” she continued. “Over the 8 years I’ve been doing it, I’ve been picking up different techniques. You have to be very patient with your work. I’m very patient, and that’s what it takes.”

The nail artist said the glow-in-the-dark manicure took her about two hours to complete using water-based nail stripper brushes.

Herrera’s Halloween masterpieces don’t stop there, though. Check out these other macabre manicures.

Terrifying clown and frightening flames

PHOTO: Nichole Herrera completed this creepy clown manicure in an hour.Nichole Herrera
Nichole Herrera completed this creepy clown manicure in an hour.

Day of the Dead sugar skulls

PHOTO: She painted Day of the Dead sugar skills on this womans nails.Nichole Herrera
She painted Day of the Dead sugar skills on this woman's nails.

Ghoulish Jack Skellingtons and spiderwebs

PHOTO: Nichole Herreras nail art includes these skulls and spider webs.Nichole Herrera
Nichole Herrera's nail art includes these skulls and spider webs.

Menacing vampiress-themed black and red design

PHOTO: The nail artist created a menacing black and red manicure here.Nichole Herrera
The nail artist created a menacing black and red manicure here.

Spine-chilling glow-in-the-dark spiders

Creepy and cute little skeletons

Herrera said over-the-top nail art is her favorite thing to do as a manicurist.

“They’re just more fun,” she told ABC News. “It takes more time, but whenever someone asks for a crazy design, I’ll book myself out so I know it’s perfect and I’m not in a rush while I’m doing it. I’m very passionate about my work.”

PHOTO: Nichole Herrera is a manicurist at Artistic Nails in Corpus Christi, Texas.Nichole Herrera
Nichole Herrera is a manicurist at Artistic Nails in Corpus Christi, Texas.

She one day hopes to get her own nail workspace so she can have mommy-daughter manicure time with her 1-year-old.

“She’s obviously too young for nail art now, but when she’s older, she’s definitely going to be the guinea pig,” Herrera said with a laugh.

Comments