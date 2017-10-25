This woman doesn't mess around with her Halloween nail art

This woman isn’t messing around with her Halloween nail art.

Nichole Herrera, a manicurist at Artistic Nails in Corpus Christi, Texas, has gained overnight fame for her insanely elaborate glow-in-the-dark “The Nightmare Before Christmas”-themed nail art.

Nichole Herrera

When she first started doing nails, “they were horrid,” Herrera, 29, told ABC News.

“They were really bad, but I just kept practicing,” she continued. “Over the 8 years I’ve been doing it, I’ve been picking up different techniques. You have to be very patient with your work. I’m very patient, and that’s what it takes.”

The nail artist said the glow-in-the-dark manicure took her about two hours to complete using water-based nail stripper brushes.

Herrera’s Halloween masterpieces don’t stop there, though. Check out these other macabre manicures.

Terrifying clown and frightening flames

Nichole Herrera

Day of the Dead sugar skulls

Nichole Herrera

Ghoulish Jack Skellingtons and spiderwebs

Nichole Herrera

Menacing vampiress-themed black and red design

Nichole Herrera

Spine-chilling glow-in-the-dark spiders

Creepy and cute little skeletons

Herrera said over-the-top nail art is her favorite thing to do as a manicurist.

“They’re just more fun,” she told ABC News. “It takes more time, but whenever someone asks for a crazy design, I’ll book myself out so I know it’s perfect and I’m not in a rush while I’m doing it. I’m very passionate about my work.”

Nichole Herrera

She one day hopes to get her own nail workspace so she can have mommy-daughter manicure time with her 1-year-old.

“She’s obviously too young for nail art now, but when she’s older, she’s definitely going to be the guinea pig,” Herrera said with a laugh.