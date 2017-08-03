Woman posts hilarious plea for someone to adopt her 'obnoxious' rooster

One Michigan woman has had it with her rooster.

Denell McCaul took to Facebook last week to post a desperate yet hilarious plea for someone to adopt her rooster, affectionately named Jerk.

The Clarksville, Michigan woman lives on 20 acres of land that's also home to more than 30 dogs, chickens, ducks and even some stray cats.

In her post, McCaul, 42, notes that Jerk is "the perfect rooster if your alarm is broken and you need to be awake at 5:30 a.m. That is his only setting, 5:30."

"He has no snooze button but will be quiet just long enough for you to fall back to sleep and then he'll start back up with his obnoxious cock-a-doodle-doing right outside of your windows," she quipped.

Courtesy Denell McCaul

She continued, "He is also a perfect rooster if you want to start running... around your yard... while you're trying to get away from him"

McCaul told ABC News that she was initially "so serious" when she posted her announcement. She noted that she wrote the post two hours later while trying to fall back asleep.

The mother of one purchased Jerk for only 50 cents at a local supply store.

After her post went viral, with more than 63,000 people laughing at it, McCaul has now had a change of heart.

"Once it hit the internet and went crazy like it did, I can't get rid of him," she said. "He’s a little celebrity now."