Woman Turns Friend's Wedding Gown Into Baby's Baptism Outfit

This sweet baby boy got the ultimate “something borrowed.”

Little Bennett Sexton’s baptism outfit was made from his mom’s wedding gown.

Courtesy of Emily Walsh

“My husband and I got married on Nov. 27, 2010. It was our sacrament of marriage so I wanted a way to incorporate it with our first child on his special day,” Shayna Sexton, of Jupiter, Florida, told ABC News.

“It’s his baptism welcoming him into God’s family and this was his sacrament, so I wanted a way to tie it all together. I couldn’t think of a better way to use it in the future.”

Jimmy Ho Photography

Sexton’s friend, Emily Walsh, an amateur seamstress with a surprising talent, spent a month turning the dress into the precious outfit. She said one of her biggest concerns was making sure she didn’t run out of the bridal fabric.

“I didn’t want to have to get something that was a different color,” she explained. “I had to measure everything perfectly because I couldn’t get any more, obviously. If I messed up, she’d lose her wedding dress and there’d be no baptism outfit. The hardest part was taking it apart very gingerly and then cutting it just perfectly. I have just a few inches of the fabric left.”

Courtesy of Shayna Sexton

Fortunately, the repurposed outfit turned out perfectly. The beautiful lace embellishments on the wedding gown’s train was incorporated into the tiny baptism vest.

Courtesy of Shayna Sexton

The bonnet also incorporated special features from the gown.

Courtesy of Emily Walsh

“Our baby is so special to us,” Sexton said of her and her husband. “And obviously our wedding was so special, and he’s a new member of our family and it was a way to have him as an extension of our family and God’s family. It’s really hard for me to put into words. It fills my heart with such happiness to have him here with us. His birth was a humongous day for us, and his baptism was a humongous celebration for us, and so was our wedding, and it was like bringing our wedding back full circle for our baby.”

Courtesy of Shayna Sexton

She absolutely plans to use the baptism outfit for their future children, too.

“Emily is so ridiculously talented and I am blessed to have her as a friend,” said the proud mother. “Having her make my dress into my son's baptism outfit was so special because my dress was a representation of the love my husband and I share and a reminder of our wedding day six years ago. It was amazing to have my son's baptismal gown made from my dress because he is a reflection of our love for each other and for him.”