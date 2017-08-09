Women get the last laugh after a man books 6 dates in 1 night

Six women have quite the tale of looking for love in the 21st century, claiming one man, who they are referring to as "Justin," scheduled back to back dates with all of them on the same night, in the exact same Washington, D.C. bar.

But it was the women who got the last laugh.

"As soon as Kristen [Incorvaia] and Raven [Manigault] showed up, we decided it was too ridiculous not to share, and if this was happening to us it must be happening to other people too. And we just figured this guy needed to be called out," Lisette Plyant, 26, the first date to show up for the evening, said on "Good Morning America" today.

Plyant went public with the awkward situation on Twitter, writing, "So 45 mins in, his next date shows up because he double books himself and he decides he's going to friendzone me to get out of the situation."

So 45 mins in his next date shows up because he double books himslef and he decides he's going to friendzone me to get out of the situation — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

Plyant said Justin introduced her to date number two as his friend. She played along "to help the girl feel less awkward until he exits for a moment."

I decide to play the friend in order to help the girl feel less awkward until he exits for a moment and then I tell her what's up — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

While Justin was away, not only do the two women realize they are both there for a date, but a third woman arrived.

"When Raven showed up, the three of us quickly realized we were on a 3-on-1 date and we decided to turn our date night into a girl’s night and left him with the tab," Incorvaia said on "GMA."

The three ladies left the serial dater for another bar, but that wasn’t the end of the date for him.

"JK ITS NOT OVER!" Plyant continued tweeting. "The bartender just texted us to tell us homeboy is on another date, so I sent my friend over to retrieve his 8pm date."

JK ITS NOT OVER! The bartender just texted us to tell us homeboy is on another date so I sent my friend over to retrieve his 8pm date — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

Plyant enlisted friends to rescue date number four from the bar and on their way out, they said they discovered his fifth date of the evening.

“You guys girl number FIVE just showed up BEFORE going to meet him because my friends intercepted her and told her not to waste her time," Plyant wrote.

You guys girl number FIVE just showed up BEFORE going to meet him because my friends intercepted her and told her not to waste her time — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

And yet, the women said Justin still wasn’t done.

“WE WENT BACK AND HE WAS WITH #6!” the first date tweeted.

Justin did not want to join the women on "Good Morning America," but told ABC News in a phone conversation that he’s actually looking for love and that, for him, these aren’t dates but instead are "preliminary conversations."

"This wasn’t a preliminary conversation," said one of the dates, Kali Bowers. "This was speed dating and we didn’t know about it."

Alex Woody, the fifth woman to arrive for the date, was clued in to what was happening before she approached him.

"When I went up to him, I introduced myself as date number five and he immediately said, ‘Oh, you’re already cut,’" Woody recalled. "So quickly I realized I was on a dating reality show that I didn’t even sign up for."

The women all became friends by the end of the night, hanging out together and posting photos of their newfound friendship on Twitter.

Jess Free, another one of the dates, frankly summed up the situation.

"Dating in 2017 is messy. And life is messy," said Free. "Life is too short, so we took a negative situation and turned it into a friendship and it’s just funny. You can’t treat people like that."

"Girl power," Bowers added.