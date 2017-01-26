It turns out zoos across the country are quite competitive, especially when it comes to one-upping each other on who has the cutest animals.

Zoos from Washington, D.C. to Philadelphia, Virginia and beyond are all duking it out on Twitter with their fuzziest, fluffiest, cuddliest animal photos using the hashtag #CuteAnimalTweetOff, and the internet can’t get enough.

The paw-sitively paw-dorable competition began after the Smithsonian Zoo tweeted this precious photo of their newborn seal pup to announce its birth.

We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

Without missing a beat, Sarah Hill, a radio host from Norfolk, Virginia, tweeted to her beloved Virginia Aquarium that the ball was in their court to up the ante on the cuteness factor, thus instigating the Twitter battle.

The aquarium boldly accepted.

"Yep, I instigated the hashtag," Hill proudly told ABC News. "The National Zoo tweeted out a picture of their adorable new seal pup and I thought, 'Oh we have cuter seals than that here in Virginia.' So I tweeted it to our Aquarium and they ran with it! Then everyone else jumped on board because, really, who could turn down a cute critter competition?"

The competition between the two was fierce and fast.

.@VAAquarium This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. Do you fold yet? #challengeaccepted pic.twitter.com/ED6WiZun1R — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

It didn’t take long before more zoos and aquariums from all across America noticed and wanted in on the adorable action, officially blowing up people’s Twitter feeds with their most exotic, endearing animal pictures they could collect.

Can't believe we almost missed the #CuteAnimalTweetOff! Thanks for letting us know @CabernetLvr! pic.twitter.com/9gTgyc5i9A — Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) January 25, 2017

Y'all, we might be late to the #cuteanimaltweetoff, but we have a strong contender. Meet Rowan! pic.twitter.com/2BxGS4s381 — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) January 26, 2017

Our river #otters don't want to be left out of the #CuteAnimalTweetOff! pic.twitter.com/9WfXmsEtCt — Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) January 25, 2017

"I am absolutely overwhelmed by the response," said Hill. "It's so wonderful to take back Twitter for something positive. I thought maybe two or three zoos and/or aquariums would respond, but wow. I'm getting twitter notifications from zoos around the world showing off their adorable residents. Best day ever."

The animal enthusiast said she hopes the #CuteAnimalTweetOff encourages people to "support their local animal conservation, rescue, and rehabilitation organizations."

And no, she’s not sorry that her original taunting tweet has now spiraled into a movement that has collectively caused productivity to drop at workplaces around the world.

"I mean look how happy it's making people!" she said.