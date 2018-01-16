Linzie Janis Official Biography

Linzie Janis is an ABC News correspondent based in New York. She reports for all programs and platforms, including "Good Morning America," "World News Tonight with David Muir," "Nightline" and "20/20."

Janis is an award winning reporter and has covered a wide range of stories from the deadly Northern California fires to the Pulse nightclub shooting, which earned her an Emmy award for her breaking news coverage. She was one of the first American journalists to survey the destruction in the U.S. Virgin Islands during Hurricane Irma, she covered the return of American college student Otto Warmbier from North Korea, she was the first television journalist to sit down with Hulk Hogan after his legal victory over Gawker Media, she reported on the sinking of the El Faro cargo ship, covered the two escaped convicts from a maximum security prison in New York, and in 2013 she broke news about the New York AG’s lawsuit against Trump University, interviewing alleged victims of fraud and Donald Trump. Janis has also reported on a number of social issues, from allegations of sexual assault on college campuses to distracted driving.

Her work has taken her overseas, covering important international stories for ABC News including First Daughter Ivanka Trump’s trip to Berlin for the W20 summit, the missing Argentine submarine and crew, the terror attack in Nice, France, the devastating 2016 earthquake in Ecuador, the Pope in Rome and the excitement surrounding the birth of the second Royal baby in London.

Before joining ABC News, Janis anchored a daily business news broadcast on Bloomberg Television live from London, beginning coverage of the financial markets and global economy within weeks of the collapse of Lehman Brothers. She began her career at CNN International where she was a producer and reporter. Janis graduated with a degree in journalism from The University of the Arts London in London, England. A native of Schaumburg, Illinois, Janis lives with her husband in New York City.