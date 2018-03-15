Steve Osunsami is an award-winning correspondent for ABC News based in the network’s Southern Bureau in Atlanta, contributing reports to “World News with David Muir,” “Good Morning America,” “Nightline,” and other ABC News broadcasts and platforms. He began his network career at ABC News in April 1997, as a correspondent for NewsOne, ABC’s affiliate news service.

In 1998 Osunsami began filing reports for “World News Tonight with Peter Jennings,” primarily covering the southeastern U.S. He has reported on major weather stories including Hurricane Katrina and the rebuilding efforts after the storm ravaged New Orleans, the 2011 Alabama tornados that killed more than 200 people and over two dozen hurricanes during the last decade. He has also covered the search for and capture of accused serial bomber Eric Robert Rudolph, the 2000 Presidential election recount in Florida, the fall of South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford in 2009, and the sex-coercion allegations against Mega-Church leader Eddie Long.

In August of 2014, he was the first network reporter on the scene of the racially charged police shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, and led the networks coverage of the story. He was also part of ABC News’ Murrow award-winning reporting team that covered the Baltimore riots in 2015 after the arrest and death of Freddie Gray. That same year, Osunsami led coverage of the racially explosive police shooting death of Walter Scott in South Carolina and the mass shooting by a white supremacist at a historic black church in Charleston. He went on to lead reporting on South Carolina’s decision to remove the confederate battle flag from the statehouse, a story Osunsami has followed for nearly two decades.

Osunsami was a correspondent for the Emmy Award-winning broadcast of “ABC 2000: The Millennium,” and has received multiple awards for his work from the National Association of Black Journalists and the Columbia School of Journalism.

Prior to joining ABC News, Osunsami was a reporter in Seattle for the ABC affiliate KOMO-TV and a reporter and substitute anchor for the NBC affiliate, WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan. For his work at WOOD-TV, he was recognized several times with awards from the Associated Press and the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. He began his career in journalism at WREX in Rockford, Illinois, where he was a reporter and weekend weather forecaster.