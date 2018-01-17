Transcript for 13 siblings who were allegedly held captive by parents are 'hopeful,' officials say

learning tonight. A quiet suburb in California. You never know that could be happening in your neighborhood. You think it should be safe for your children and family. Crazy you never know who your neighbors are. A community rocked to its core. A chilling discovery in a home in southern California. 13 siblings living in deplorable conditions tortured by their parents. Reported to be living in dungeon-like conditions, severely mal nourished living in squalor, some shackled to furniture. Their parents Louise and David turpin let out in hand cuffs. It started when a 17-year-old girl escaped and called 911 using a deactivated cellphone. Dep duties responded and discovered the remaining children ages 2 to 29. The children were malnourished. It was very dirty and the conditions were horrific. 7 of those children they discovered were adults ranging from 18 to 29 but looked so much younger investigators say because they were so emaciated. You could imagine being 17 years old and appearing to B E 10 years old and changed to a bed, malnourished and tortured. Very pale skin like they never seen the skin. The doctor treating the adults say they have likely been enduring this for years. When we first saw them everybody thought they kwr children were children. Even the 29 years old. She has a body of under developments. 15 years old. 29-year-old has a body of an under-developed 15-year-old. Yes. Authorities say they never received any calls about the welfare of the turpin children the family has lived in this town since 2014. The children were you home schooled. David turpin principal of the school registered at the same address the entire school body his children the California department of education said in a statement -- we are sickened by this tragedy and relieved that the children are safe and authorities are under investigation. Under current California law CDE does not approve, monitor or inspect or oversee private schools. This community in Perris, California is known as the crown jewel where people play in the street and keep the lawn manicured. Behind closed doors in one of these homes this horror was unfolding and neighbors say they had no idea what was happening. Some neighbors told us they never even knew children lived at the house. Others only caught a glimpse of them at night. Did you know there were kids living in that house? Not at all. Nothing zblx no. You said one night you saw something strange on the street. Yes. What was is that? We went out for a night walk with the dogs. We were coming up to the yard and noticed it was 9:00 at night and noticed four children on their knees rolling out sod. David's parents telling ABC news that they had no knowledge of the allegations made and David had so many children because god called on them to. And these photos show a seemingly happy family. There were vacations, trips to disneyland. They have been married over 30 years and recently renewed their vows at the Elvis chapel. Their children in identical haircuts and outfits. They sang with me. Had fun. Seemed to be happy. All of them. Kent officiated turpin's vows three times over the years. They were well behaved children didn't seem abused or out of line. David and Louise seemed like they cared. David broke down with tears here and there. Other than being a big family, Normal family. Husband and wife. He says he never saw this coming. It's very Erie and sixening. It makes you angry no one should treat anyone like that, nobody. Especially children. I mean, 13 children. Over the past years shocking similar forries of abuse and captain captivity have disturbed the nations. In 2004, three women kidnapped and chained for weeks and imprison the until may 2013 one escaping with her six-year-old daughter and contacting police. Castro plead the guilty to 937 countdowns of kidnapping, rape and other crimes and later committed suicide in prison. Another place with strong parallels in 2003 in New Jersey, two war rested after a neighbor found their adopted son rumageing through garbage cans for food. Severely malnourished issued he gained 95 pounds after being removed from the home. His mother eventually pleaded guilty and sentenced to seven years in prison the 13 turpin children will continue to be looking for physical and sexual Abu abuse, medical negligent, information, what kind of torture was it primarily physical, both physical and emotional. Tonight David and Louise turpin in jail under arrest for torture and child endangerment each on $9 million are bail. Hopefully as many of the children that can be kept together will be kept together to dismiss that sense of isolation and abandonment. For now their children will be housed in the same unit together while investigators try to figure out exactly what happened inside that house. For "Nightline" I'm Matt Gutman in Perris, California.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.