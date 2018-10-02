Transcript for 17-year-old Team USA snowboarder preps for her first run at the Olympics

face for the games, she's ridiculously talented. We've never seen that in the x-games pipe. Scary? Oh, yeah. But is that part of the fun. Uh-huh. Typical 17-year-old californiaon. If I see my friend do something really sick I'll be like that was dope. We kwaut up with her before the games. A 93.33. Chloe back on top! And her mom and dad who film every it practice run are immigrants from South Korea. Does that make it extra special. Yeah I have family in south Korea. She and dad just star in a commercial before the super bowl. It's a lot of pressure, a lost expectations from someone going to the olympic for the first time. So how do you deal with that zm. I don't think about it. In 2013 games was good enough but 13 years old not allowed to compete in the olympics. Thank god for that rule. Really? Yeah I think going through it all right now I don't think my 13-year-old self could have done it. You lose sight of yourself. I'm a snow boarder not like a celebrity or anything. She's wrong she is now. So what's she want from the olympics? Just want to land I run and go home to my dog. That's it for, for "Nightline." Twist. So cool no doubt all us Right now on "Page six TV,"

