Transcript for Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman talk violent scenes on 'Big Little Lies'

Finally tonight, a peek inside one of the biggest little shows on television. It's one of the hottest shows of 2017. "Big little lies," the latest miniseries from HBO coming to a close this weekend. Inspired by the novel by liane Moriarty, a star-studded cast headlined by Reese Witherspoon and Nicole kidman. Set in Monterey, California, the show wrestles with the difficult topic of domestic violence. The abusive relationship between Celeste and Perry Wright, played by kidman and Alexander skarsgard, often coming to the forefront of the show's plot. Skarsgard commented on the fragile climate on set when shooting those scenes in an article with "Vanity fair." "It was very important to reconnect after shooting those scenes. We made a point of checking in with each other, giving each other a hug." While the two actors have a strong relationship, kidman speaking to "Vulture" highlighted how those brutally uncomfortable scenes affected her personally. After we shot some really, really violent scenes, I was in a lot of pain myself. It was very uncomfortable. It wasn't a good feeling, I have to say." Kidman and skarsgard will reprize their roles as Celeste and Perry one last time this Sunday.

