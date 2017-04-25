American Airlines continues to investigate confrontation between passenger and flight attendant Passenger who was booted off flight and put on another flight in first class has hired the same lawyer representing Dr. David Dao, the passenger who was dragged off a United Airlines flight.

Flight attendant under investigation for altercation with passenger Witnesses report seeing an American Airlines flight attendant forcefully remove a passenger's stroller, knocking the passenger in the head and nearly striking one of her children.

American Airlines confrontation caught on camera Flight attendant apparently clashed with passenger over her baby stroller after which airline put passenger and her family on another flight and upgraded them to first class.