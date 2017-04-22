Transcript for Anna Faris live-tweets life behind the scenes with husband Chris Pratt

Finally tonight, if you were about to receive one of the most iconic honors in Hollywood, would you be this relaxed? Hope you're ready. Reporter: He's getting ready again to be a guardian of the galaxy. Today Chris Pratt, aka starlord, got his very own star along the Hollywood walk of fame. Perhaps attracting even more viewers in cyberspace, his wife's Twitter feed. Anna Faris live tweeting 7:36 A.M., in front of shower, again, Chris is getting a star today on Hollywood boulevard, I'm supposed to speak, oh boy. Anna also revealing at 9:17, Chris is finding inspiration for his speech. The magnificent father even giving his kid his first tie-tying tutorial. At last they made it.

