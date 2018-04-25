'Avengers: Infinity War' stars on how Robert Downey, Jr. helped bring them together

Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson agreed that Downey, Jr.'s involvement in the Marvel cinematic universe affected their desire to be in the same space.
0:37 | 04/25/18

Transcript for 'Avengers: Infinity War' stars on how Robert Downey, Jr. helped bring them together
How much did his involvement. Affect you or. Willing this desire to be in these movies in the first one hours. Comments it. He created this race in a world where actors Lancaster reward what when he was cast iron. When Robert Downey June year. But the indeed genius was Cass it is though lead there is now a space for us in the studio system and he and he opened. I think it and and gifts that I never pit anticipated when I first signed on who you are an instrument Robert ten years ago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

