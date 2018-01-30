Transcript for Beyonce, Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy steals the scene at the 2018 Grammy Awards

Finally tonight, move over queen bey. It's queen blue's time to shine. Blue ivy Carter sending Twitter into a tizzy when she appeared to tell Jay-Z and Beyonce to curb their enthusiasm at the grammys. So how did this sassy 6-year-old seize control of the Carter clan? Maybe it started with her cameo in Beyonce's "Formation" video. ??? or maybe it was her solo success with blue's freestyle that made her head of the household. Whatever it was, last night she made it clear to her parents and to the world that in this family blue's the boss. ???

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.