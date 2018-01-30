Beyonce, Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy steals the scene at the 2018 Grammy Awards

More
The 6-year-old attended the show with her parents, at whom she adorably gestured to stop clapping during a speech by Camila Cabello.
0:38 | 01/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Beyonce, Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy steals the scene at the 2018 Grammy Awards
Finally tonight, move over queen bey. It's queen blue's time to shine. Blue ivy Carter sending Twitter into a tizzy when she appeared to tell Jay-Z and Beyonce to curb their enthusiasm at the grammys. So how did this sassy 6-year-old seize control of the Carter clan? Maybe it started with her cameo in Beyonce's "Formation" video. ??? or maybe it was her solo success with blue's freestyle that made her head of the household. Whatever it was, last night she made it clear to her parents and to the world that in this family blue's the boss. ???

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52698502,"title":"Beyonce, Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy steals the scene at the 2018 Grammy Awards","duration":"0:38","description":"The 6-year-old attended the show with her parents, at whom she adorably gestured to stop clapping during a speech by Camila Cabello.","url":"/Nightline/video/beyonce-jay-zs-daughter-blue-ivy-steals-scene-52698502","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.