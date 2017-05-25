Billy Bush speaks out about infamous tape with Trump

More
In the 2005 tape, which came out before the election, Trump is heard bragging about his ability to grope women because he's "a star."
8:46 | 05/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Billy Bush speaks out about infamous tape with Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47629355,"title":"Billy Bush speaks out about infamous tape with Trump","duration":"8:46","description":"In the 2005 tape, which came out before the election, Trump is heard bragging about his ability to grope women because he's \"a star.\"","url":"/Nightline/video/billy-bush-speaks-infamous-tape-trump-47629355","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.