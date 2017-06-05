Transcript for Biracial winner of 'Miss Black Univ. of Texas' responds to online backlash

It all started when she won the miss black university of Texas beauty pageant. That's the good news. The bad news is, her crowning glory triggered something unexpected -- hurtful Twitter comments taking aim at her skin tone for not being black enough. It's reignited a long-simmering hot-button issue. "Nightline" welcomes ABC's Adrienne bankart. College senior Rachel mallenson soaking up every last moment of her senior year at university of Texas Austin. I'm so excited, I'm ready to graduate. Reporter: Earlier this week the 22-year-old was crowned miss black UT. When they announced my name, the first thing I honestly thought was, wow. Reporter: But her celebration has been sidelined by controversy. One moment I'm on cloud nine. People agreed that I was worthy enough to win the title. The next minute, I'm not black enough, and I don't deserve this. Reporter: Just hours after receiving the crown a vocal group of people took to Twitter saying Rachel, who is biracial, should not have won. Because she isn't black enough. One tweet says, she's clearly the lightest damn near white-looking black woman, and she won over others. Quit playing dumb, guys, it looks sketchy. Reporter: One writing, of course they choose the most white-skinned, least black-looking person there. Another saying, they should have pulled out the brown paper bag test. The pageant, in its 35th year, hosted by the historically black fraternity kappa alpha psi. Qualification being someone of African-American heritage. The fraternity stands by Rachel saying she is completely deserving of the crown. I was raised by a mother who's white, who loves me so much, who has helped me become the confident woman I am. I was raised by a black dad who loves me so much he helped raise me. How could I not identify with those sides of them? Frankly ridiculous. Her father is African-American, she's a biracial woman. Although you don't first thing, is she black? You don't know what ethnicity but if her father's black, she's black. I think that the issue with Rachel's win has been politicized. And Rachel represents an issue of colorism. It's not necessarily her personally, even though she's being personally attacked. Reporter: The issue of colorism is explored in depth in the new Netflix series "Dear white people." What if I wanted to join them? Why do people assume I'm not down? Dear halfway person, you're just not black enough for the union. Reporter: We spoke to the show's creator Justin Simeon about these issues. Having to prove your blacks is a universal thing among black people. Wake up to your white privilege, man. Uh, I'm black. You don't want to feel like you're participating in this system where the light her you are, the better you are. Some people do want to participate in that system and want to take advantage of it, but it really does create this kind of identity crisis of the soul. And it's a tricky thing to navigate. Reporter: Biracial student Sam and her darker-complexioned friend coco are shown confronting different experiences as black women. Imagine the reaction if your divisive, revolutionary drivel were coming from the mouth of a real sister. A real sister? You get away with murder because you look more like them than I do. That's your white skin privilege. As a biracial woman, she sort of feels as if she's kind of caught between two worlds and feels as if she kind of has to double down on as pecks of her blackness to feel as if she belongs around black people, frankly. And these are the kind of things that she sort of keeps in private but they sort of come up in kind of dramatic ways in the series. Y'all sound ridiculous. I do not have a preference for light-skinned people. Reporter: A recent episode of ABC's "Black-ish" explores the complexity of skin tone. I wouldn't know they were black. Guten free. Yeah. That's milky right there. Reporter: Coworkers accusing him of preferential casting. Beige rage. I do not. What that is? Means he has a clear preference of light skin over dark skin. I've always seen it. And it's always hurt. Reporter: Growing up multi-ethnic, Rachel says her identity began being questioned from an early age. I remember at 9 years old, people were like, are you his pan Nick they asked me that so much I thought I was lying when I said no, I'm black and white, that's how I identify. But today I realize that it's not this awful thing, I actually am blessed to be able to be an example of that. Those stereotypes are not true. Black women, biracial women, come in all different shades, different hair textures. We all identify but we all look different. I'm so thankful that I'm able to be a walking example. Reporter: She says at times it was hard to know where she fit in. I wouldn't say that I've felt a certain privilege for being white. Because I feel there comes a greater confusion for me. We live in a society where the lighter you are, the more closer you are to the standards of beauty. European standards of beauty. The better you are in society. So there's this resentment within the community of like, oh, you think you're too good. But the truth is these people are kind of caught in between a rock and a hard place. You're sort of like playing this line in the middle. Reporter: In Hollywood there's been a demand for inclusion. Many arguing light-skinned women continue to be shown as the beauty standard. From red carpets to magazine covers. Some publications have come under fire for allegedly lightening celebrities with da darker skin tones. Something that media companies have denied. On the big screen, the recent bio-pic "Nina" came under fire for casting lighter-skinned Zoe Saldana to play a darker-skinned Nina Simone. Until recently a woman who was of darker skin was relegated to a ma'ammy role, a best friend role. She wasn't the center. She wasn't the love interest. We're just now getting to the point where women like Lupita and Viola are getting center stage. Reporter: For Rachel, despite the controversy, she hopes she can be a role model to young women in every shade. A lot of people who know me, those who don't know me, started having my back and really truly supporting me and telling me that I deserve that title. It's turned into a beautiful thing that's reminding me that I have the ability to impact people in a positive way. Reporter: For "Nightline," I'm Adrienne bankart in new York.

