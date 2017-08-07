Transcript for Blue Ivy freestyles on Jay-Z '4:44' bonus track

Finally tonight, in this family the rapper doesn't fall far from the tree. She's already rap royalty. Blue ivy Carter has the pedigree, and now she's proving she's got the chops. ??? ??? in my whole life ??? the 5-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z is featured freestyling on an extended version of his new album "4:44." ??? Boom shaka lake ??? ??? boom shaka lake ??? The tot worked the internet into a frenzy Friday as fans tried to decipher her lyrics. Tweeting "Nobody knows what blue ivy was saying on that freestyle but it's provocative and it gets the people going." A hidden feminist message perhaps? Blue ivy said she never seen a ceiling in her whole life. Give her a grammy now. Supporters even owning their own moniker. Tweet blue ivy fans' base has been dubbed the ivy league. I love it. The pint-sized artist has popped up on a number of her parents' hits throughout the years. She made her musical debut crying in her father's song "Glory." ??? The most amazing feeling I feel ??? And at 2 a mom's aptly titled "Blue." Her most famous appearance in Beyonce's music video "Formation." ??? will this young Carter go further, go higher? We'll see. As it says in the good book of Isaiah, "And a child shall lead them."

