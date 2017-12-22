Boy's reaction to receiving puppy for Christmas will melt your heart

Tristen Perez, 9, could hardly speak when he opened a gift box to find a yellow lab inside. His mother said they had lost their family dog in August.
0:23 | 12/22/17

Little did just in Perez know that life was about to change. There's some current or year of the nine year old lost his dog asked in this summer. But Christmas boxes hold magic sometimes and sometimes little yellow labs named Bailey. Boy and dog all smiles tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

