Transcript for Breaking down Trump's 1st State of the Union

The president of the united States! A major milestone for president trump. His first state of the union. While there was all the usual pomp and ceremony. Also subtle sides of the divisive year it's been for one thing check out the democratic women wearing black to symbolize resistant and solid airity others boycotts all together even so. Let's given tonight by recognizing the state of the union is strong because our people are strong. President trump sought to make the case under his leadership all Americans have benefited. There has never been a better time to start living the American dream. The over arching theme. Cleto: A rising tide lifts the over arching theme. That a rising tide lifts all votes. No matter where you come from this is your time. No mention on the scand Sal. But majorer developments with investigations, house Republicans voted to declassify a controversial secret memo written by a trump loyalist alleging anti-Trump bias at the FBI. The president's allies say the details in the memo badly taint the Russia probe. This makes watergate like stealing a Snickers bar. Democrats fought hard against the memo but Republicans are determined. It is our job in conducting transparent over sight of executive branch to get to the bottom of it. Again no mention of it tonight, instead he outlined plan to fix America's infrastructure in part by sweeping away environmental regulations he said stimied development. America is a nation of builders. We built the empire state billing in just one year. Isn't it a disgrace that it can now take ten years just to get a minor permit for building a simple road. He vowed to deliver on his long-promised wall often the Mexico an border to stop illegal are immigration. Tonight I'm calling on congress to close the deadly loophole that's allowed ms-13 and other criminal gangs to break into our country sf. And one of the most emotional recognized the parents of two teen girls murdered for being in the country illegally. Everyone in this chamber is praying for you, everyone in America grieving for you. The president insists he's making good on his promise to restore blue collar jobs. Toyota and mazda are opening a plant in Alabama, a big one, and we haven't seen this in a long time. It's all coming back. He vowed to use trade policy to protect American workers. The era of economic sur render is totally over. From now on we expect trading relationships to be fair. And trump had sharp words for America's enemies. He vowed to keep open the military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Terrorist who place bombs in civilian hospitals are evil. When possible we have no choice but to annihilate them when necessary, we must be able to detain and question them. And tonight the guests in the first lady's box included a north Korean defector and the tearful falls of the mother of the young American died last year. Your strength truly inspires us all. Tonight the democratic response came from Massachusetts congressman Joe Kennedy grandson of bhobby Kennedy. Folks, it would be easy to dismiss this past year's chaos, partisanship is politics but it's far, far bigger than that. He's a rising star for the Democrats. You're what 36 now? Yeah. So you would be just about the same age at JFK when he ran. Oh, a little bit younger. "Nightline" recently spent the day with Kennedy in his direct district. Who is going to be ready in 2020 you? Tonight president trump blasted picking on the vulnerable citizens. To all of the dreamers watching. Let me be absolutely clear . You are part of our story. We will fight for you. And we will not walk away. Tonight in the house chamber, president trump sought to rise above being merely a reality show president. I am extending an open hand to work with members of both partsies. His America first message, consistent with his campaign, his tone a bit more conciliatory. My duty and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber is to defend Americans, to protect their safety, families, their communities and their right to the American dream. Because Americans are dreamers too. Tonight trump swung for the bleachers. We want every American to know the dignity of a hard day's work, we want every child to be safe in their home at night, and we want every citizen to be proud of this land that we all love so much. Framing his agenda not just as a mandate but a patriotic duty. Together as one team, one people, and one American family can do anything. We all share the same home. The same heart. The same destiny. And the same great American flag. The nation is still divided. The chamber itself tonight reflect that divide. Half of the room wasn't clapping. Seem almost determined not to clap. Silently they sat there bite biding their time for the midterms. For "Nightline" in New York. Our thanks David Wright. Joined now by ABC analysts and political analysts and cohost of the view and former governor new Jersey and contributor, Chris Christie. Welcome to the team. Thank you. First question to you. If the president's goal was to unite the people how do you think he did tonight? Well listen, I think he did the best he could. As I said earlier, I think that the speech was probably too long, too much of a committee putting it together. I think some more tighter themes might have been helpful in that regard. I will also say in tend I don't think anything he could have said the Democrats could have stood up for that shows the division in the country. The president has a lot of work in front of him. Pick up on the point the governor just made. This was a house divided when the night started and didn't seem closer in the end. No to put it mildly. This was a democratic congress minority that did not want to give the president anything. But the president didn't give them anything. He brought up all kinds of controversies which is unusual in a state of the union. So he tweets them on Cuba, on Iran, often Guantanamo Bay, on standing for the national anthem and littany of things onim Grap grapgs immigration. He didn't mention Africa or Europe place where's there could be some kind of unity. Don't think the Democrats felt he put out an olive branch to them. Meghan, the president is calling for bipartisan bill on immigration seen a lot of Democrats wearing black and folded arms tonight can I speech like that tonight can impact talks. Yeah I was surprised. I was expecting a unification on DACA given the government shut down and controversy surrounding it in the past week or so. But should be an easy lay up for Democrats and Republicans and tonight is a step back I'm disappointed to see. As said earlier, 84% of Americans support the dream act. So I was little disappointed. Matthew, you met with the president about 20 minutes earlier today, was this the speak you expected to hear based on your conversation with him earlier. It wasn't the speech I suggested he might want to give and actions he might want to follow it up. The unfortunate thing I agree with everybody, the country is very divided. The what happened with the speech tonight we've become more into trench warfare. Under our plan we focus on the immediate family. So each side digs their trench and nobody is willing to go across no man's land, no man or woman on either side has been willing to go across. I had an expectation that maybe the president was going to try to go across to no man's land and get to the other side but nothing in this speech gave Democrats willingness to come across. Megan did you hear anything where you thought at least in this space the president made points that the nation can embrace. When talking about veteran health care choice most Americans can get behind. Infrastructure, I doubt you would find an American who wouldn't want better roads in this country. There were a lot of red meat and potato moments starting with in god we trust, talking about the second amendment, talking about standing for the national anthem controversial for Democrats but something Republicans can sort of get behind, but, yeah, it wasn't a completely unifying speech and the way I had anticipated and some of his surrogates were saying before the state of the union. Governor what grade would you give the president, he talks to you and seeks your council how would you grade him. I give him a B for the speech. It's pretty standard. Most presidents speak to the base. They talk about what they believe what they're advocating for and some expected more of that tonight. We didn't get it. Thank you to all of our panelists. Wish we had more time. Thank you for staying with us so late tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.