Transcript for Channing Tatum surprised fans in LA with vodka

Finally tonight, Channing Tatum going door to door to surprise a few fans. Surprise. Hi. Ah! It's Channing Tatum. And he's got a special delivery. We're doing a little impromptu. The actor taking to the streets of L.A. This weekend. Is your name Timothy. Teaming up with alcohol delivery service saucy, giving away his born and bread vodka to some very lucky customers. Holy . Arguably best known for his roles in magic Mike. ??? can step up ??? Tatum has also established himself as a entrepreneur. But not just vodka. Last year I travelled deep in the rainforest of Ecuador to find his partnership with bruina tea. This is my ritual. We wake up and put a pot on and start our day. Saucy delivery. These days. Delivery boy. He's busy making dreams come true. One delivery at a time. For fi "Nightline" I'm Rebecca Jarvis in New York. Speaking of dreams, it was Collin Powell who said, a dream doesn't become reality through magic, takes sweat, determination, and hard work.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.