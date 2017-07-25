Transcript for How Cyndi Lauper helped Panic!'s Brendon Urie star in 'Kinky Boots'

Now to the rock star taking over Broadway. Nightline coanchor talks with panic at the disco's Brenden about stepping into new role into signature foot wear. He's the man with the strong voice. ??? How could I ask for more ??? Strong message. Saw the marriage equality post, that made me happy. And an even stronger following. The lead vocalist of pop rock band of panic at the disco. ??? Rising to fame in 2005 with the hit single "I write sins not tragedies" newer songs like "Death of a bachelor" ??? Multiple albums have kept him in the spotlight to devoted fans for more than twelve years. Sold out tours, making his Broadway debut How did you end up going to Broadway? I've always wanted to do musical theater since I was a kid. Raised on musicals. Thought was so great. It was an unexpected fan Cyndi lauper who took the role as a Broadway ferry god Mayweather. The legendary singer of "Girls just want to have fun" with a big voice and big personality. We were looking, looking, and she said hey did you ever see panic in the disco and I says yeah. Along with her manager hand picking Gary to star as price in the Broadway musical. How would you say he's doing in this show? He's fantastic. Are you kidding me? I saw him the first night and I knew. Night after night Brenden bringing down the house as he raises theater Goers up. I think that he brings a lot of life to this show and I also think he could we a movie star. The world is his oyster. You realized the church wasn't for you. Gentlemen ayes and I didn't want to be disrespectful to my parents wants and needs. He found his voice in sin city. My family moved to Las Vegas when I was two and half my mom's first memory of me in the new house in Vegas was opening up the cabinet and pulling them out with wooden spoons banging on everything, like drums I wanted to make noise and be heard. And eventually he would be by Pete Wentz from fall out boy who signed the band in 2004. How did panic get started. It got started in high school, my first guitar player he was wearing aand thrice and we both loved them so we started talking and we needed a guitar player. Our guy can't make two shows and said will you fill in, he said absolutely. He interact introduced me to the band and that was the first iteration of panic at at disco. Six months later they put out their first demo. From then it was a whirl wind. They went through many albums. He remained constant as did his fans. Is this one day of fan mail. No this is couple weeks. He uses social media to discuss issues he cares about with his fans. She says I'm sorry for being so formal in this letter -- adorable. There's a video of you getting emotion emotional, about marriage ooengt. Equality. Talking about it now I'm getting choked up. It's going to be great. I remember that. I'm a huge advocate for human rights in general. A big portion of our fans are part of the lbgtq community and I feel an affinity, having experimented in the past as a teenager and been close friends with people who are bullied for being who they are. He mare yied his wife in 2013 but says he has a close sense of connection to his lbgtq fans. I feel part of the community, anyone who is homosexual or trans or bi have made me feel welcome and we are part of a community of human beings. After five years on Broadway even a hit like "Kinky boots" could be refurbished, uriie adding a fresh soul. ??? The show's been around since 2013 and I imagine with a hit show like this there's a lot of pressure to Kee it a hit. What impact bringing in Brendon had on the energy here and the fans, et cetera. I think a big impact. I think he brought in a new energy, a new audience. You know. Your audience followed you here. His audience also following him outside with a stage door crowd shutting down the street just for a quick interaction. Means the most to me, I can be myself no matter what. -- Your connection with your fans, I have to imagine how open you are is part of that. You talked a little bit about anxiety and depression do you talk about that with the fans. Absolutely. In what format. I've received letters from fans tell meg their struggles with depression, bullying, anxiety, ADHD, if I have the slightest understanding and make someone else feel at ease with who they are that's comforting to me to give relief if it's at all possible. The millions of fans can't make it to broad way to see Brendon Urie rock those boots, no need to panic. You're fans are incredibly motivated and loyal and will want to know what are you doing after Broadway. I'm saying definitely working with panic and more writing. I'm a huge movie fan, cool of Cyndi lauper to say. For nightline? New York. Brendon Urie's last night on coming up

