'Despacito' earns Daddy Yankee Spotify's top spot

More
This year's song of the summer made Daddy Yankee the first Latino artist to hit number one on the music streaming service.
1:20 | 07/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Despacito' earns Daddy Yankee Spotify's top spot
Finally tonight if you're digging the song "Despacito" you're apparently not the only one. ??? "Despacito" ??? ??? It's been called theh song of the summer and is now helping to break barriers, daddy Yankee officially becoming the first Latino artist with the number one spot on Spotify with largely this track to thank. ??? The streaming service saying the Puerto rican artist surprised 44 million listeners to unseat Ed sheeran on the throne. "Despacito" means slowly didn't move slowly sky rocketed to billboards hot 100. Global phenomenon. Daddy Yankee going viral just days ago for this duet with a young cancer patient in Madrid. . The reggaetone star taking to social media. It feels good the world gets to surf with this on the wave we've been for a long time. Thank you for watching ABC news tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48560399,"title":"'Despacito' earns Daddy Yankee Spotify's top spot","duration":"1:20","description":"This year's song of the summer made Daddy Yankee the first Latino artist to hit number one on the music streaming service.","url":"/Nightline/video/despacito-earns-daddy-yankee-spotifys-top-spot-48560399","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.