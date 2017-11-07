Transcript for 'Despacito' earns Daddy Yankee Spotify's top spot

Finally tonight if you're digging the song "Despacito" you're apparently not the only one. ??? "Despacito" ??? ??? It's been called theh song of the summer and is now helping to break barriers, daddy Yankee officially becoming the first Latino artist with the number one spot on Spotify with largely this track to thank. ??? The streaming service saying the Puerto rican artist surprised 44 million listeners to unseat Ed sheeran on the throne. "Despacito" means slowly didn't move slowly sky rocketed to billboards hot 100. Global phenomenon. Daddy Yankee going viral just days ago for this duet with a young cancer patient in Madrid. . The reggaetone star taking to social media. It feels good the world gets to surf with this on the wave we've been for a long time. Thank you for watching ABC news tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.