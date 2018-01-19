New details emerge in case of 13 siblings allegedly held captive by parents

More
The victims weren't released from their chains, even to go to the bathroom, and were only allowed to shower once a year, according to prosecutors at a press conference today.
8:33 | 01/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New details emerge in case of 13 siblings allegedly held captive by parents

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52456515,"title":"New details emerge in case of 13 siblings allegedly held captive by parents","duration":"8:33","description":"The victims weren't released from their chains, even to go to the bathroom, and were only allowed to shower once a year, according to prosecutors at a press conference today.","url":"/Nightline/video/details-emerge-case-13-siblings-allegedly-held-captive-52456515","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.