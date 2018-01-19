{"id":52456515,"title":"New details emerge in case of 13 siblings allegedly held captive by parents","duration":"8:33","description":"The victims weren't released from their chains, even to go to the bathroom, and were only allowed to shower once a year, according to prosecutors at a press conference today.","url":"/Nightline/video/details-emerge-case-13-siblings-allegedly-held-captive-52456515","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}