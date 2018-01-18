Transcript for New documentary on the alt-right sheds light on the movement's beginnings

You might think you know the full starry of the so-calledaliso-called alt-right. But it new documentary says the surprising root of the movement, sex frustration. One of the things people talked about after charlottesville, you know what would solve the problem these guys had girlfriends. Definitely a factor. She said is it was communities of single men struggling to find a date. Her documentary is called trumpland kill all normies. So who are normies? Normies is a term to refer to essentially main stream people. Found many of those outside the norm found kinship with groups of so-called pick up artists and in cells. What are in cells. They are involuntarily C Eli bu T. About expressing your frustration. The documentary talked about men who acted on their frustration including a man who went on a rampage at uc Santa Barbara in 2016 that left six people dead. I've been forced to endure a existence of lonelineloneliness, rejection and unfulfilled desires all because girls hbve never been attracted to me. He says many of these young men came to believe feminism was the central problem, saying this online movement found its perfect foil in what it saw as the excesses of political correctness on college campuses. They came into contact with these ultra PC, highly sensitive cultures online which actually allowed them to be quite funny, you know, and to kind of poke phone at the earnestness of these kind of ultra sensitive language policing online cultures. Giving way to so called safe spaces and hierarchy of perceived injustice. It's definitely got to a point where privilege is being treated as gambling chips. If I am black and a woman I have less privilege than a white man and therefore cannot only be authoritative toward them but a black gay woman comes suddenly I see the floor entirely to her. A black gay disabled woman comes that's the person who has the most credibility. We got a sense of what critics of the left find so objectionable to a recent visit to university of Utah. Ben Shapiro conservative podcaster showed up on campus there were protests against him and one person vowed to shut the event down I said. That doesn't conform with the first amendment. I don't care. Why not. I don't think that's a relevant document right now. This is a very hard line anti-free it speech campus culture was revealed as terrifying to people who were in the central politically and found themselves sharing alt-right means. According to the documentary young men are faced with two dramatically different internet. One internet says you're congenitally racist. You have already apartmented in the culture by consuming the dominant media. You've offended someone ten times by speaking in a common language that you would use with any person on the street. And then you have this other internet that is full of rebelloius kind of comedy. You are in fact encouraged to indulge maybe some of your most forebidden interests and which internet are you going to choose. While the alt-right gained fuel from perceived enemies on the left also received enormous energy from then-candidate Donald Trump. The American dream is dead. I will bring it back. Younger people for whom the right was always very unfashionable, I think for them, they kind of turned with trump, they kind of turned the right into something that could be seen andir refrnt. Donald Trump is an expert at trafficking outrage. You're going to have more world trade centers. Going to be worse and worse folks. We can be politically correct or stupid but it's going to get worse and worse. There's an attitude that's attractive especially you're online that you are involved in this cause that will over throw the government. This anarchy online became all too real in many people's minds in the summer in charlottesville. In charlottesville we were experiencing a physical movement. A white nationalallist thing tank led by Richard spnser. It came down to either your vision never happening or having to have that violent confrontation. The existence of my people is not negotiable. What they don't want to go along with your movement. We'll force them to be free. Spencer'sspencer alt-right has eye set on moving far beyond party lines. I think they are quite strategically clever and they know that they can potentially drive a wedge where there is already a bit of tension on the left. How do we move forward from here as a country? She says the solution lies not on the extremes but instead with the rest of us, the so called normies, finding a way to live together. For "Nightline" this is Dan Harris in New York City. You can see the full documentary "Trumpland kill all normies" Friday the 26th at 9:00 P.M.

