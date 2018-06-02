Transcript for Dodge Super Bowl ad using Martin Luther King Jr. speech sparks backlash

And finally tonight, a ram trucks commercial sparking outrage during the super bowl last night when it relied on an inspiring speech from Dr. Martin Luther king Jr. You don't have to know the theory of relativity. You don't have to know the general theory of thermodynamics in physics. You only need a heart full of grace. Soul generated by love. That commercial evoking an angry backlash on social media from users who felt it was inappropriate for a company to use the civil rights leader for commercial purposes, especially given that the theme of the speech is in direct opposition to materialism. The mlk estate did approve use of the speech in the ad, but Dr. King's daughter Bernice tweeted that she did not.

