Drake claims to give away almost $1 million in new music video

More
In Drake's new music video for the song "God's Plan," the rapper is show surprising people in Florida.
0:41 | 02/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drake claims to give away almost $1 million in new music video

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53160143,"title":"Drake claims to give away almost $1 million in new music video","duration":"0:41","description":"In Drake's new music video for the song \"God's Plan,\" the rapper is show surprising people in Florida.","url":"/Nightline/video/drake-claims-give-million-music-video-53160143","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.